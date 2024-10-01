The first of many two-hour episodes of WWE Raw next Monday night is already looking to be a stacked show.

During the September 30 “go-home” show for the red brand for Saturday’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event, three big matches were made official for next Monday night’s post-WWE Bad Blood 2024 installment of the show.

Scheduled as a two-hour show, one of many leading up to the move to Netflix in January of 2025, WWE has announced the following matches for the October 7 edition of WWE Raw:

* GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn (WWE World Title)

* Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne (Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook Match)

* “Main Event” Jey Uso (c) vs. Xavier Woods (WWE Intercontinental Title)

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.