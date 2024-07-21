TNA Wrestling is bringing another big show to Montreal this evening.

Coming out of the TNA Slammiversary 2024 pay-per-view on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the company will once again run the same venue tonight, July 21, 2024, for a set of TNA iMPACT television tapings.

It has been confirmed that the previously announced Nic Nemeth vs. Mustafa Ali match for the 7/21 taping is still on, and will now be for the TNA World Championship that Nemeth won in the main event of the 7/20 PPV.

Additionally, Moose vs. PCO for the TNA Digital Media & Canadian International Heavyweight Championship will take place, and the PCO and Steph De Lander Wedding is scheduled.

As noted, TNA has also confirmed Hammerstone & Ash By Elegance vs. Eric Young & Jordynne Grace in mixed tag-team action.

F4WOnline.com is also reporting that Steve Maclin vs. Jake Something, Jody Threat vs. Masha Slamovich is scheduled, and also appearing on the show will be new TNA X-Divison Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Alan Angels, Mike Santana, Josh Alexander, Joe Hendry and The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel).