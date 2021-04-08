AEW has released an early lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which includes Darby Allin defending the TNT title against Matt Hardy in a Falls Count Anywhere match, and the Young Bucks defending the tag titles against PAC and Rey Fenix. Check it out below.
-Darby Allin versus Matt Hardy Falls Count Anywhere for the TNT championship
-Young Bucks versus Death Triangle (PAC & Rey Fenix) for the AEW tag team championship
-Anthony Ogogo makes his in-ring debut
-Jade Cargill versus Red Velvet
-Chris Jericho versus Dax Harwood with Mike Tyson as the Special Guest Enforcer
