AEW has released an early lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which includes Darby Allin defending the TNT title against Matt Hardy in a Falls Count Anywhere match, and the Young Bucks defending the tag titles against PAC and Rey Fenix. Check it out below.

-Darby Allin versus Matt Hardy Falls Count Anywhere for the TNT championship

-Young Bucks versus Death Triangle (PAC & Rey Fenix) for the AEW tag team championship

-Anthony Ogogo makes his in-ring debut

-Jade Cargill versus Red Velvet

-Chris Jericho versus Dax Harwood with Mike Tyson as the Special Guest Enforcer