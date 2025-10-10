The chaos in All Elite Wrestling continued and spread to a venue featured outside of the regular weekly AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision shows.

At the 2025 New York Comic Con this week, Darby Allin invaded the AEW x DC Comics panel, storming through the fans and media at the NYCC Q&A featuring multiple All Elite Wrestling stars, including Jon Moxley.

While Moxley was talking about their scheduled match at the next AEW pay-per-view on the calendar, Allin stormed the panel, throwing and slamming a glass filled with water on Moxley’s head.

The two exchanged wild punches back-and-forth before Moxley pushed Allin into and ultimately through the backdrop with the AEW and DC Comics logos on it, in a scene similar to the infamous Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier brawl before their initial showdown inside the Octagon for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Darby Allin has been in a blood rivalry with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders since first returning to the scene in AEW a few months ago, returning after a long hiatus while recovering from injuries and fulfilling his goal of climbing Mount Everest.

The two are scheduled to compete in an “I Quit” match at the upcoming AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view scheduled for next weekend on October 18, live from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

The “I Quit” match was first introduced on the September 24 episode of AEW Dynamite, where Allin threw out the challenge when he confronted Moxley and The Death Riders while wielding a flamethrower. Moxley, never one to back down from violence, accepted the bout officially during the September 27 episode of AEW Collision.

In addition to the Moxley-Allin “I Quit” match, the 10/18 AEW WrestleDream will also feature Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship, Kris Statlander vs. ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship, Brodido vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Tag-Team Championships, Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship, as well as Jurassic Express duo ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry and Luchasaurus vs. The Young Bucks duo of Nick and Matt Jackson in a $500,000 match.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com next Saturday, October 18, 2025, for live AEW WrestleDream results coverage from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO.