Two top AEW wrestlers will be missing this Thursday night’s AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts XII TV tapings.

Pwinsider is reporting that Chris Jericho and Swerve Strickland will be missing the TV tapings. Jericho is booked for a Fozzy concert at the Gramercy Theater in New York.

As far as Swerve Strickland is concerned, he will be in attendance at the New York Comic-Con and will open for Fozzy later that night.

Thursday’s double TV taping takes place at the Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, CA.