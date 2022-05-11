Impact Wrestling has officially announced that there will be Ultimate X at the upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view, and that Impact World Champion Josh Alexander will defend his title.

Alexander’s challenger will be determined this Thursday on Impact as a Gauntlet For The Gold match takes place. The winner of that match will advance to Slammiversary to face Alexander in the main event.

Ultimate X at Slammiversary will see Ace Austin defend his title against five challengers. The first qualifying matches will be held on Thursday’s Impact with Chris Bey vs. Kenny King and Laredo Kid vs. Mike Bailey.

Impact will celebrate their 20th anniversary with Slammiversary 2022 on Sunday, June 19 from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the current card:

Impact World Title Match

Gauntlet For The Gold winner vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Chris Bey or Kenny King vs. Laredo Kid or Mike Bailey vs. three challengers TBD vs. Ace Austin (c)

