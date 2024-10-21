WWE will be hosting the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event on Saturday, November 2, 2024, from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It is said that two big names will be missing this year’s show – CM Punk and Drew McIntyre.

Punk is currently taking a break after he finished up his feud with Drew McIntyre at Bad Blood 2024. During their match on the show, McIntyre was busted open after being hit in the head with a toolbox, which resulted in him requiring 16 stitches.

Pwinsider has confirmed that both CM Punk and McIntyre are not factored into the Crown Jewel plans.

It was added that McIntyre still hasn’t been cleared after receiving staples during the Hell in a Cell match.