Two top TKO executives are officially getting involved with the NFL ownership world.

Sports Business Journal broke the news today that TKO executives Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro are each purchasing minority ownership stakes in the Las Vegas Raiders. Once the transactions are finalized, Emanuel is expected to own 1.4% of the franchise, while Shapiro will reportedly hold a 0.6% stake.

The deals are said to be personal investments and are not tied directly to TKO itself.

Deadline added in a follow-up report that despite the separation from TKO, there are already strong connections between the company and the Raiders organization. Egon Durban, co-CEO of Silver Lake, currently owns a 25% stake in the NFL franchise. Silver Lake is the private equity firm that owns Endeavor, the parent company of TKO Group Holdings.

There’s also a familiar WWE connection tied to the Raiders through Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The venue served as the home of WrestleMania 41 and is also scheduled to host WrestleMania 42.

Quick business crossover.

The Raiders are also entering the upcoming NFL season with growing expectations following several free agent additions and the arrival of new franchise quarterback Fernando Mendoza.