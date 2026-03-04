Two names appear to be on their way out of TNA Wrestling following a dispute over medical clearance.

Mance Warner and Steph De Lander have both effectively quit the promotion, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The issue reportedly centers around TNA declining to clear De Lander for an in-ring return after her lengthy injury recovery.

De Lander, 29, was allegedly informed that she would not be able to wrestle again in TNA.

However, she has since sought outside medical evaluation and was reportedly cleared by a spinal specialist affiliated with WWE.

She also took to social media in recent weeks to state that she has been medically cleared to compete.

“Does anyone have a return to the ring protocol for a neck injury,” she wrote via X back in late January. “Been trying to get one for 18 months.”

Despite that update, De Lander has not wrestled a singles match since May 2024 and has been focused on her rehabilitation process throughout the past year.

As of this writing, TNA has not publicly addressed the situation.

One source indicated that the belief internally is that Warner and De Lander could wrap up their commitments following the current set of television tapings.

If that proves to be the case, it would mark the end of both talents’ runs with the company under unexpected circumstances.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding this breaking story continue to surface.

Don’t ever forget the times when you worked 40-50 hours a week at a job so you could go make towns on Friday through Sunday baby that’s the shit that makes ya — Mance Warner (@ManceWarner) March 2, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)