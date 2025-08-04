The post-SummerSlam season begins tonight as WWE Monday Night RAW emanates from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Adding to the buzz, a major WWE Superstar has been seen backstage ahead of the show.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Roman Reigns is backstage just 48 hours after making his in-ring return at SummerSlam 2025. Reigns teamed with Jey Uso on Night One of the event to score a hard-fought victory over Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Additionally, a former United States Champion is reportedly set to return to WWE television on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

After being noticeably absent from the historic two-night SummerSlam pay-per-view event, LA Knight is slated to pick up where he left off on WWE programming. Knight is scheduled to appear on the post-SummerSlam edition of RAW tonight in Brooklyn, New York.

This will be Knight’s first appearance on WWE TV since his win over Seth Rollins at Saturday Night’s Main Event XL on July 12.

Jade Cargill’s recent loss to Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam 2025 has sparked speculation among fans, with reports suggesting WWE’s confidence in the former AEW standout may be fading.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, there’s a growing belief backstage that Cargill’s momentum within the company has slowed significantly. This marks a notable shift from just a couple of months ago, when she was internally viewed — alongside Rhea Ripley — as a cornerstone of WWE’s women’s division moving forward. Meltzer said,

“She wasn’t brought in to be a mid-carder or to trade wins 50/50. Jade was brought in to be a superstar. Just a couple of months ago, I spoke with someone high up in WWE who said the future of the division was Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley.

“They used to protect her. They took her off TV for extended training. She had some decent moments, a few strong power spots, but overall she’s still seen as the weakest wrestler on the main roster. The Jade Cargill who was being positioned as a future world champion isn’t losing like that — not in that way, and not to that opponent.”

“The fact that she didn’t get that title run, and is now being pinned clean by Stratton, tells you everything. She’s no longer in the same conversation as Rhea Ripley — and just a few months ago, she was.”

Despite the recent setback, Cargill has achieved some success since joining WWE in 2023, including a reign as Women’s Tag Team Champion and being crowned Queen of the Ring at Night of Champions 2025.