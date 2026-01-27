Rey Mysterio may be dealing with another setback following an apparent injury during this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

The incident occurred on the January 26 edition of Raw from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, during Mysterio’s match against Austin Theory on the Netflix broadcast.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, Mysterio was legitimately injured during the bout.

Although Mysterio was able to finish the match, he notably did not participate in the post-match angle. After Theory’s group, The Vision, laid out Dragon Lee and Penta, Mysterio remained on the ring apron favoring his shoulder while medical personnel checked on him.

At one point, the referee was seen throwing up the “X” signal, typically used to indicate a real injury.

That moment didn’t linger long on the broadcast.

Following the angle, Raw quickly cut away to a Natalya promo as Mysterio was assisted to the back by officials.

This situation is worth monitoring, as Mysterio had only recently returned to action in November after missing time with a groin injury.

Mysterio wasn’t the only one.

Interestingly enough, while she appeared to be fine later in the show, as she worked additional backstage segments brawling with Raquel Rodriguez, it looked like WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer may have hurt her ankle in a high spot during the six-woman tag-team match earlier on the show.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the injury status of Rey Mysterio and Stephanie Vaquer continue to surface.