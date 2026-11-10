Two familiar faces made their returns to WWE television on Monday night.

The November 9 episode of WWE Raw from Greenville, South Carolina featured the returns of Becky Lynch and Jacob Fatu, with both getting involved in major storylines heading into Survivor Series.

Lynch made her surprise return during a women’s tag team match featuring IYO SKY against The Judgment Day duo of Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. After making her entrance, SKY introduced “The Man” as her mystery partner, drawing a big reaction from the crowd.

Lynch wasted little time making an impact, helping SKY pick up the victory after the latter connected with her signature moonsault on Rodriguez for the pinfall. Following the match, Lynch turned her attention to Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, challenging her to another title match and telling Morgan to leave the rest of The Judgment Day backstage.

The challenge was made official later in the evening when WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce approached Morgan backstage and confirmed the championship showdown for Survivor Series.

Meanwhile, the closing segment of Raw saw another major return, as Roman Reigns and Royce Keys came face-to-face in the ring.

The confrontation quickly escalated when The 946 arrived, leading to another heated showdown involving the rival factions. As the chaos unfolded, cameras cut to the parking lot, where The Usos and Solo Sikoa were shown standing in front of a truck engulfed in flames.

That’s when Jacob Fatu made his surprise return, drawing a massive reaction from the Greenville crowd.

Back inside the arena, Reigns initially attempted to fight off The 946 on his own, but the numbers advantage eventually became too much. The rest of The Bloodline soon arrived to even the odds, leading to an all-out brawl.

Fatu delivered one of the biggest moments of the segment when he took out Carmelo Hayes with a splash from the top rope through the announce table. With the two factions continuing their heated rivalry, Reigns closed the show by issuing a challenge to The 946 for a WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series on November 28 in Houston, Texas.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.