The lineup for tonight’s WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

As noted, WWE has announced Motor City Machine Guns vs. La Garza vs. A-Town Down Under for the WWE debuts of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin on tonight’s show.

That match will take place as part of the ongoing WWE Tag-Team Championship Contender Tournament to determine the next challengers for the reigning champions.

In another update, the company has announced The Street Profits vs. Pretty Deadly vs. DIY in an additional tourney bout for tonight’s show.

Also scheduled is Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa going face-to-face, Cody Rhodes addressing his WWE Crown Jewel Championship showdown with GUNTHER, Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes 7 for a potential shot at the WWE U.S. Championship and more.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Columbia, S.C.