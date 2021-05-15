On May 11th WWE filed to trademark the term “I’m Nobody’s B***h” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, a term that was coined by SmackDown star Jimmy Uso following his return to action on last week’s show. The phrase is already being sold as a t-shirt on WWE shop, with a full detailed description of the filing below.

On the same day WWE filed to trademark the phrase “There’s Never A Bad Time To Have A Good Time.” No word on what this is related to at the moment. Description below.