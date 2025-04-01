A recent viral video shows a woman delivering a Sweet Chin Music superkick during a real-life fight.

After landing the move, she mimics WWE legend Shawn Michaels’ signature pose. The clip, shared on Facebook, has gained attention for its striking resemblance to the wrestling icon’s famous finisher.

D-Von Dudley has nothing but high praise for Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) for the way he’s currently feeling.

While appearing on a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, D-Von said DDP Yoga has helped him out big time. He said,

“I’m feeling great. I owe a lot to Diamond Dallas Page, doing DDP Yoga. I cannot begin to tell you how good I feel right now because of him.”

He continued, “I was 289 pounds, I’m now down to 239 pounds, just simply because of listening to him and what I put in my body now, how I’m eating and things like that. I feel better now than I did when I was back in ECW when I first stared out. I feel that good and again, I owe it all to DDP.”

Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 1,350,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is down from the 1,459,000 viewers the show did the previous week.

WWE SmackDown pulled in a 0.40 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is up from the 0.39 demo rating from one week ago.

The show’s demo rating was the lowest of 2025 to date.

The show came in at #5 for the night behind only the NCAA men’s basketball tournament first round matches, which included the following games:

1. Michigan vs. Auburn (1.85 demo rating, 7.336 million viewers)

2. Ole Miss vs. Michigan State (1.59 demo rating, 6.711 million viewers)

3. Bridge Between Games (1.35 demo rating, 5.628 million viewers)

4. Kentucky vs. Tennessee (0.60 demo rating, 2.876 million viewers)

WWE SmackDown is averaging a 0.461 demo rating and 1,532,000 viewers in 2025 to date.