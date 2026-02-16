The lineup for the Monday, February 16, 2026 episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.

Tonight’s edition of WWE Raw will feature CM Punk in the house, and the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion is set to address two of the biggest rivals standing in his path.

Punk is scheduled to speak about Finn Bálor, his upcoming opponent at WWE Elimination Chamber, as well as Roman Reigns, who awaits him on the grand stage of WrestleMania.

Two premium live event clashes.

One champion in the middle of it all.

Also set for tonight, 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan will address the WWE Universe following her career-defining victory and her looming WrestleMania opportunity.

As for in-ring action, previously advertised matches for Raw at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. include a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier pitting Je’Von Evans vs. Gunther vs. Dominik Mysterio in a high-stakes Triple Threat bout.

On the women’s side, Asuka vs. Bayley vs. Natalya (Nattie) is set for a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier.

And that’s not all.

Former Divas Champion AJ Lee is also advertised to appear, adding another layer of intrigue to an already loaded show.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage.