Former TNA and WWE announcer Josh Mathews was backstage at Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings in Minnesota, though it’s unclear whether he was visiting or possibly joining AEW. His wife, Madison Rayne, has been working with AEW as a producer and coach for several years.

Former WWF, WCW, and ECW star Perry Saturn was also backstage visiting with talent at the AEW Dynamite TV tapings.

CMLL announced on March 24th that Mistico would be out for two weeks due to injuries, including a partially torn right tricep and a ligament injury in his right ankle. Mistico explained on the March 26th episode of CMLL Informa that the arm injury occurred during his time in Japan in February. The injuries require medication, rest, and rehab, but are not considered serious.

Mistico will miss several scheduled appearances, including his MLW World Middleweight Championship defense against Templario at MLW Battle Riot VII on April 5th.

Additionally, CMLL and MLW are planning a combined show in Mexico City at Arena Mexico on May 2nd. You can check out the updated lineup for that show below:

* KUSHIDA vs. Mistico

* MLW Openweight Tag Team Champion Matthew Justice vs. Ultimo Guerrero

* Neon vs. Paul London

* MLW Tag Team Champions Satoshi Kojima & Okumura vs. Barboza & Zandokan Jr.

* Janai Kai vs. Reyna Isis