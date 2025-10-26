During WWE’s NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event, fans were treated to a major announcement regarding the brand’s next cross-promotional showcase. A commercial spot aired promoting an upcoming NXT Gold Rush special — a two-week event scheduled for November 18 and November 25, emanating from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Gold Rush broadcasts are slated to air on The CW Network, continuing NXT’s growing relationship with the network. What makes these shows particularly noteworthy is their interpromotional scope — with TNA Wrestling, AAA, and EVOLVE all officially set to participate.

According to the advertisement, Gold Rush will spotlight championship matches representing all four promotions, creating what’s being described internally as a “celebration of global partnerships and pro wrestling excellence.”

This upcoming special comes on the heels of the highly successful NXT vs. TNA: Showdown event, which also aired on The CW Network earlier this year.