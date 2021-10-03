MLW held its Fightland taping on Saturday night from Philadelphia. Pwinsider.com and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful report that Nicole Savoy was injured at the taping as she was in a match against Holidead.

The injury happened towards the end of the match. She was stretchered out to the back. It was said she was taken to the hospital by ambulance alongside MLW agent Dave Prazak

TJP was also injured at the show, but was not taken to the hospital. It’s unclear what happened to him.

