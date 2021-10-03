MLW held its Fightland taping on Saturday night from Philadelphia. Pwinsider.com and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful report that Nicole Savoy was injured at the taping as she was in a match against Holidead.
The injury happened towards the end of the match. She was stretchered out to the back. It was said she was taken to the hospital by ambulance alongside MLW agent Dave Prazak
TJP was also injured at the show, but was not taken to the hospital. It’s unclear what happened to him.
TJP was also injured at the MLW show, but was not taken to the hospital
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 3, 2021
Nicole Savoy was injured at MLW and had to be stretchered to the back. We were told the medical team tended to her quickly and she's arriving at the hospital now
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 3, 2021