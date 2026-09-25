The wrestling world is mourning the loss of two members of the community following separate deaths announced on Friday.

José Guadalupe Fuentes Ochoa, better known to wrestling fans as Babe Face, has passed away at the age of 79.

Babe Face made his professional wrestling debut in 1970 and spent much of his career working as a rudo despite his ring name. Over the years, he competed for several major promotions, including NJPW, AAA and CMLL.

One of the biggest accomplishments of his career came in 1981, when Babe Face captured the Mexican National Light Heavyweight Championship. He would go on to hold the title for 570 days.

El Hijo del Santo paid tribute to the longtime Mexican wrestling veteran following news of his passing.

“I deeply regret the passing of my dear ‘Baby Face’ José Guadalupe Fuentes Ochoa. August 31, 1947 — September 25, 2026,” he wrote.

Calling Babe Face a “great figure of Mexican Wrestling” and a “beloved professional companion,” El Hijo del Santo added, “Rest in peace.”

“Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and to the entire Wrestling family.”

Meanwhile, Maryland Championship Wrestling has announced the passing of Jose “Jacobs” Trujillo at the age of 30.

While Trujillo’s time with MCW was brief, the promotion remembered him as part of both its locker room and the larger professional wrestling community.

“MCW Pro Wrestling is saddened to learn of the passing of Jose ‘Jacobs’ Trujillo,” the promotion wrote.

“Jose’s time with MCW was brief, but he was part of our locker room and part of the wrestling community we all share.”

MCW noted that there was much more to Trujillo than his wrestling persona and matches.

“Beyond the character and the matches was a young man with family, friends, and people who cared deeply about him. 30 years old is far too young.”

The promotion concluded, “Our thoughts are with Jose’s family, friends, and everyone who knew and loved him. Rest in peace, Jose. ❤️ 1996–2026.”

MCW Pro Wrestling is saddened to learn of the passing of Jose ‘Jacobs’ Trujillo. Jose’s time with MCW was brief, but he was part of our locker room and part of the wrestling community we all share. Beyond the character and the matches was a young man with family, friends, and… pic.twitter.com/SQfPNCS9C5 — MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) September 25, 2026