Another WWE women’s wrestling legend has expressed interest in returning for WWE Evolution.

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, also known as Madusa, took part in the 2018 Evolution pay-per-view, appearing in the special legends battle royal. Now, with a new edition of the all-women’s event reportedly on the horizon, Blayze has her sights set on stepping back into the ring.

In a social media post shared on Sunday, Blayze reflected on her previous appearance, saying the battle royal was a fun experience — and added that she’d love to do it again this year.

Michelle McCool is more than willing to return to the ring for the upcoming WWE Evolution 2 event — she’s just waiting on the call.

McCool, who participated in the battle royal at the inaugural WWE Evolution in 2018, recently appeared on WrestleStar and shared her enthusiasm about potentially competing at this year’s show, set for July 13 in Atlanta. She said,

“I’ve actually been in the ring a little bit, feeling pretty good. If they ask, I’ll be there. In fact, I would love a Lay-Cool reunion. I think Layla’s finally getting back on the scene. But look, I’m always down to fight. I’m always ready. I haven’t been called, but I’d love to do anything they asked me to do.”

McCool added with a smile, “I think I’ve got one more in me. You know the saying — I’m not as good as I once was, but I’m as good once as I ever was. I probably butchered that, but yes, I’m good for one more.”

Despite fan demand, McCool doesn’t appear to be part of WWE’s current plans for Evolution 2. She’s responded to fan messages on Twitter, noting that she’s still waiting to hear from the company.

When one fan posted, “Pick up the phone!!” tagging both McCool and Kelly Kelly, McCool simply replied with, “Hasn’t rang.”

