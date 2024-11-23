Director James Gunn has announced that filming for season two of “Peacemaker” has wrapped.

John Cena, who appears in the series, will be returning to WWE for the debut episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix on January 6, 2025.

The second season is set to premiere in April 2025 on HBO MAX.

And that’s a #Peacemaker Season Two wrap on @JohnCena & @jennlholland, who both turned in wonderful performances this season as Christopher Smith and Emilia Harcourt. To top it off, shooting yesterday was one of the most fun days of shooting I have EVER had! Thanks to the… pic.twitter.com/JMx0pjya3o — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 23, 2024

WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle and Mick Foley have taken out Blue Kane.

During Friday night’s ‘GCW Dream On’ event at The American Dream Mall, Angle and Foley came out to the ring. Foley wound up doing his best Dusty Rhodes impression.

Blue Kane came out and interrupted, attempting to chokeslam Angle.

Foley brought on Mr. Socko and took out Blue Kane. Angle later followed up by giving Blue Kane an Angle Lock.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below:

Kurt Angle and Mick Foley kick off Dream On!!#GCWDream pic.twitter.com/iTsIXyMemK — For Exposure (@ForExposurePod) November 23, 2024

Mad segment with @_BluePain_ #MickFoley @RealKurtAngle what a good start to #GCWDream loved that segment. A lot of noise here. It's getting busier here. pic.twitter.com/xgffashwZH — Dylan Shah (@DylanShah) November 23, 2024

And finally, WWE has released a new poster for the 2024 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames pay-per-view event.

The new poster, which you can see below, features CM Punk alongside the OG Bloodline.

.@cmpunk joins The OG Bloodline and the teams are set for the #WarGames match next Saturday at #SurvivorSeries 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S0fZLo5JIQ — WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2024

