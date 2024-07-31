This Saturday WWE invades Cleveland Browns Stadium for its SummerSlam premium live event, a show that will feature CM Punk’s first singles match since returning to WWE back in 2023.

PW Insider is reporting that WWE Hall of Famers Rick Steiner and Glenn Jacobs (Kane) will be in Cleveland for the show. It is not specified if they will be making any appearances, or are just visiting for moral support.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SUMMERSLAM:

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Damian Priest (c) vs. GUNTHER

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

WWE United States Championship Match:

Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

WWE Women’s World Championship Match:

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Women’s Championship Match:

Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax

CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre (Seth Rollins as the special guest referee)