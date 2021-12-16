Last night’s AEW Winter Is Coming television special featured “Hangman” Adam Page and Bryan Danielson going to a 60-minute time limit draw for the AEW world championship, which is now the longest matchup in the promotion’s history. The bout received praise from fans all around the world, which included some critical acclaim from two WWE Hall of Famers.

First was Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, who writes, “One hell of a pro wrestling match on tv right now in Page vs Danielson.” He later added, “If you’re shitting on this match,you have zero credibilty when it comes to judging pro wrestling.”

The second legend who loved the draw was former 16-time world champion Ric Flair, who previously made headlines for calling Danielson a level below Kenny Omega and himself. The Nature Boy writes, “I’ve Done So Many Hour Draws, Some Great, Some Average! Tonight, You Gentlemen Set A New Bar!! The Wrestling World Can Learn From @theAdamPage & @bryandanielson! CONGRATULATIONS! WOOOOO!”

