Bron Breakker raising his WWE Intercontinental Championship high in the air following a two-out-of-three falls victory over Sami Zayn was the final image millions of fans saw as this week’s episode of WWE Raw went off the air on Monday, August 12.

Virtually everyone is looking at Bron as one of the key talents that will carry WWE in the future generation.

And he’s getting help from some friends in high places behind-the-scenes in the company.

During a recent TV Insider interview, the WWE Intercontinental Champion spoke about his move from WWE NXT to the WWE main roster and how it has gone thus far in his opinion.

“I’m enjoying it. It has been a lot of fun,” Breakker said. “I’m just striking while the iron is hot. I’m just trying to ride it for as long as I can.”

Additionally, Breakker pointed to Paul Heyman and CM Punk as two names behind-the-scenes in WWE that has helped play a part in his success.

“It has been a combination of a lot of people,” he said. “Paul Heyman is someone who has been a crucial hand in me on the main roster. CM Punk as well. So many people. The whole locker room has been so helpful in some form or fashion. Since being up here, it has been great to be a part of everything.”

