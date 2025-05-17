The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame issued the following press release regarding the induction of Rocky Johnson and Tony Atlas:

Rocky Johnson & Tony Atlas Make History with 2025 International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction

Together, Tony Atlas and Rocky Johnson represent a golden era of wrestling, marked by athletic prowess and larger-than-life personas.

May 16, 2025: The world of professional wrestling is filled with remarkable stories of perseverance and extraordinary athletes. Among these icons are Rocky Johnson and Tony Atlas, two wrestlers whose contributions leave a lasting mark on this dynamic sport. In 2025, both receive honor with the induction into the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, commemorating their influential careers and trailblazing roles in wrestling history.

The induction of Rocky Johnson and Tony Atlas into the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2025 is a momentous occasion that highlights their substantial contributions to professional wrestling. Through their achievements, both legends have inspired countless fans and forged a path for future generations of wrestlers.

Their honor signifies a celebration of their remarkable legacies and reminds us of the essential need for diversity and representation in sports. As the wrestling community comes together to celebrate these icons, it reflects the progress made while emphasizing the ongoing pursuit of inclusivity.

In recognizing the extraordinary careers and impacts of Rocky Johnson and Tony Atlas, this induction reaffirms that wrestling is not just about the athleticism showcased in the ring, but it also encompasses the stories, struggles, and triumphs that define its rich history. As both fans and wrestlers look to the future, they can take pride in the history that Johnson and Atlas helped shape.

One of the highlights of the evening will be the presence of wrestling legend Trish Stratus, who will be sharing her insights and experiences from her illustrious career. Her contributions to the wrestling world have left an indelible mark, making her a fitting addition to this celebration.

