— WWE NXT star Adriana Rizzo recently joined the “Stuck In My Thoughts” podcast, where she opened up about both her career and personal life. Rizzo is currently sidelined from the ring as she recovers from a torn ACL and meniscus.

During the conversation, the 26-year-old revealed that she chose to stay single for nearly two years after signing with WWE. She then shared that she is now in a relationship with Cutler James, a member of the DarkState faction. Rizzo explained,

“I actually had the plan to not date anyone in there because I had previously, you know, tried to date someone on a team in the past and I was like, ‘Oh, this is too much. Too much.’ So I thought, ‘Let me not get into that.’”

“So, I went about two years [without dating]. I didn’t talk to anyone. I didn’t date anyone. So, that was pretty cool of me because everyone else is dating immediately. No shade to any of you, but you did. You all did that. Anyway, so I waited. I was like, up this boy who I will soon name. He had a crush on me for the longest time.”

“And for a year, I really liked him. But, I’m like, ‘I’m not doing that.’ So I ignored it, I ignored it, I ignored it. And then I liked him for over a year. And I’m like, ‘All right, I’ve had a crush on him for over a year. He’s been trying to date me. Let me give it a shot.’ So it was the best thing.”

“So, Cutler James is his name. He’s a member of DarkState, and he makes a lot of questionable comments. That’s kind of his thing. So, it was great. I’m glad I did it, and not everyone should because there’s a lot of negativity that comes with dating on the job.”

— At WWE Wrestlepalooza, The Undertaker revealed that Stephanie McMahon will be inducted into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame, an announcement that has sent shockwaves through the wrestling world.

Charlotte Flair quickly took to Twitter with a heartfelt message for the daughter of Vince McMahon. ‘The Queen’ congratulated Stephanie on the honor, praising her as a trailblazer and pioneer in shaping the women’s wrestling industry. Flair wrote,

“Congratulations @StephMcMahon on the 2026 Hall of Fame. She’s a philanthropist, a businesswoman, a wife, a mother, and such a powerful changemaker—not just on screen, but even more so behind the scenes.”

“One of her greatest contributions has been championing the Women’s Evolution and pushing for equality for female superstars, something that’s changed the industry forever.”

“I’ve been lucky enough to work with her, and she’s not only incredibly talented, but also such an inspiration—someone who truly leads by example. Queen.”

— Former WWE, WCW, and TNA writer Vince Russo recently appeared on the “Legion of Raw with Dr. Chris Featherstone” podcast, where he shared his thoughts on WWE Wrestlepalooza. Russo critiqued the event, particularly Drew McIntyre’s loss to Cody Rhodes in the WWE Championship main event and Stephanie Vaquer’s victory over IYO SKY to capture the Women’s World Title.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Drew McIntyre losing again in the main event: “I’m looking at this Wrestlepalooza and I’m like, ‘Okay, Cena gets destroyed by Brock. Great for Brock, what did that do for Cena?’ Then we get to the main, Cody over Drew. Great for Cody, what does that do [for Drew]? Just this obsession with clean finishes in fake wrestling matches. This is why, bro, nobody’s over. How many times are you going to beat Drew McIntyre until he means absolutely nothing, bro?”

