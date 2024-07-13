A pair of familiar faces to WWE NXT fans are coming to Japan for a Pro Wrestling NOAH tournament.

At the NOAH Destination 2024 event on Saturday morning at the Budokan Hall, which included AJ Styles defeating Naomichi Marufuji and IYO SKY beating Utami Hayashishita in a pair of matches featuring WWE Superstars, an announcement was made regarding two WWE NXT Superstars working their upcoming shows.

WWE NXT Superstars Josh Briggs and Tavion Heights will be heading to Japan to work the upcoming N1 Victory Tournament, with Briggs in Block A and Heights in Block B of the tourney bracket.

Featured below is the complete list of talent set to work the N1 Victory Tournament:

A Block:



* Kaito Kiyomiya

* Go Shiozaki

* Masa Kitamiya

* Rohei Oiwa

* Jack Morris

* Dragon Bane

* Luis Mante

* Josh Briggs

B Block:



* Kenoh

* Manabu Soya

* Ulka Sasaki

* YOICHI

* El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr.

* Alpha Wolf

* Titus Alexander

* Tavion Heights