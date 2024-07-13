A pair of familiar faces to WWE NXT fans are coming to Japan for a Pro Wrestling NOAH tournament.
At the NOAH Destination 2024 event on Saturday morning at the Budokan Hall, which included AJ Styles defeating Naomichi Marufuji and IYO SKY beating Utami Hayashishita in a pair of matches featuring WWE Superstars, an announcement was made regarding two WWE NXT Superstars working their upcoming shows.
WWE NXT Superstars Josh Briggs and Tavion Heights will be heading to Japan to work the upcoming N1 Victory Tournament, with Briggs in Block A and Heights in Block B of the tourney bracket.
Featured below is the complete list of talent set to work the N1 Victory Tournament:
A Block:
* Kaito Kiyomiya
* Go Shiozaki
* Masa Kitamiya
* Rohei Oiwa
* Jack Morris
* Dragon Bane
* Luis Mante
* Josh Briggs
B Block:
* Kenoh
* Manabu Soya
* Ulka Sasaki
* YOICHI
* El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr.
* Alpha Wolf
* Titus Alexander
* Tavion Heights
／
世界が沸騰する夏
【N-1 VICTORY 2024】出場選手発表
＼
「ABEMA presents N-1 VICTORY 2024」
8月4日(日)横浜武道館 ～ 9月1日(日)エディオンアリーナ大阪第1競技場
全16選手がエントリー！
そして『 WWE NXT 』から、2選手の参戦決定‼‼‼#noah_ghc #NXT #n12024 pic.twitter.com/A11coQAidS
— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) July 13, 2024