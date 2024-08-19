The WWE NXT inter-promotional crossovers continue.

Reality Of Wrestling, the Texas-based independent pro wrestling promotion of WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT commentator Booker T has announced a pair of WWE NXT Superstars for an upcoming event.

ROW announced on Sunday that WWE NXT Superstars Tatum Paxley and Kale Dixon will be working their upcoming “Breakout” event scheduled for next Sunday, August 25, 2024, from the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena in Texas City, TX.

‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️@WWENXT superstar @TatumPaxley will be in action NEXT SUNDAY at Reality Of Wrestling for our next non-televised #Breakout event on Sunday, August 25th at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena! Who on the Reality of Wrestling roster will step up to the challenge?!… pic.twitter.com/v8IRubgxRb — Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) August 18, 2024