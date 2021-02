According to Fightful Select, WWE superstars Robert Roode and Jey Uso were absent from this week’s taping of Friday Night SmackDown, with the report mentioning that the two were not even present backstage.

SmackDown was missing a good number of their tag team division as the show was mainly focused on building the Last Man Standing Universal championship matchup between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, as well as the AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan main event singles bout.