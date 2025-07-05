Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan are officially engaged.

The couple shared the happy news on social media, with Kelani posting, “I said yesss! And I’d say yes in every lifetime.”

The engagement photos were taken on July 1st.

Prior to joining WWE in 2014, Kevin Owens made a name for himself on the independent wrestling scene, competing regularly for Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and various other promotions.

Throughout the 2000s, ROH and PWG stood out as two of the top independent organizations, helping launch the careers of stars like Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, The Young Bucks, Sami Zayn, and many others.

During an appearance on the “What Do You Want To Talk About?” podcast, Owens was asked to name some of the standout talents currently making waves on the independent scene. He said,

“I can’t tell you because I don’t follow it enough. I’m a huge wrestling fan and I try to follow as much wrestling as I can. Everything has changed so much. It almost feels, and I know I’m going to get in relative trouble for this with the fans. It almost feels like there is no independent scene anymore. I know there is, I just don’t know enough about it because it’s just not what it used to be. A lot of it is because independent talents in the last few years have been signed. I’m not saying there are no independent standouts, I just don’t know them. Probably, a lot of it, is I have less time to pay attention to wrestling. I wish I had an answer, I really don’t. I don’t know who is out there.”