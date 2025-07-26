The Miz made his return to WWE television on this week’s episode of SmackDown, marking his first appearance since May 30.

He was first spotted during the show’s opening segment as WWE Superstars gathered on the stage to honor the late Hulk Hogan. Later in the night, The Miz was briefly shown speaking with Solo Sikoa in the background.

His official return came when he confronted Jacob Fatu — the same man who had taken him out on the May 30th episode. The Miz didn’t waste time, slapping Fatu across the face and setting the stage for an upcoming showdown between the two.

The Miz has been away from WWE filming American Gladiators, where he serves as the host, along with working on his golf show during his hiatus. His last WWE appearance was during a triple threat match involving Carmelo Hayes, Fatu, and Andrade, which he interrupted.

Kiana James made her official return to WWE television on this week’s episode of SmackDown, appearing as the new spokesperson for WWE Women’s United States Champion Giulia.

During the segment, Giulia was confronted by former champion Zelina Vega, who demanded a rematch for the title. James, speaking on Giulia’s behalf, announced that the match will take place on the August 1st episode of SmackDown.

James had previously returned to in-ring action on WWE Main Event ahead of the July 18th episode of SmackDown and was later seen in the background during the broadcast.

Cody Rhodes paid tribute to the late Hulk Hogan on WWE SmackDown before turning his attention to John Cena ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship clash at SummerSlam.

During his in-ring promo on Friday’s show, Rhodes began by honoring Hogan, acknowledging the complicated legacy surrounding the WWE Hall of Famer but calling him one of the greatest entertainers and professional wrestlers of all time. He thanked Hogan for his contributions to the industry before shifting focus to his SummerSlam 2025 opponent.

Rhodes reminded the crowd that he and Cena will face off in a Street Fight at the upcoming premium live event. He said Cena got a preview of that last week, but made it clear he doesn’t want the current version of Cena — he wants the real one.

Rhodes emphasized that this match isn’t just about legacy or nostalgia for him — he wants it to mean something real. He closed by saying that he’ll see Cena next week.

Jelly Roll and Logan Paul came to blows on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, setting the stage for their SummerSlam 2025 tag team clash. Friday’s show featured an in-ring segment where Paul, appearing in his hometown of Cleveland, cut a promo claiming that he made the city relevant. That brought out Jelly Roll, who mocked Paul and called him out on the mic.

Jelly Roll fired back, saying he represents every poor kid who had to deal with bullies like Paul, and added that he’s been a lifelong WWE fan. Drew McIntyre then hit the ring to back up Paul—only for Jelly Roll to reveal he didn’t come alone. Randy Orton soon followed, evening the odds.

The segment erupted into a brawl, with Jelly Roll laying Paul out with a Boss Man Slam. The four are set to collide at SummerSlam, where Jelly Roll will team with Orton to face Paul and McIntyre.