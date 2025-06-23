WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss created unforgettable moments for two fans at Fanatics Fest this weekend. She made a grand entrance alongside a young fan dressed as her and another fan paying tribute to the late Bray Wyatt by portraying his alter-ego, The Fiend. Bliss even brought along Lilly the Doll for the occasion. A clip of the special moment was shared on Instagram and can be viewed below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

WWE has released a new preview for Season 2 of WWE LFG, featuring a tense moment between Performance Center athletes Chris Island and Harlem Lewis. You can check that out below:

On a recent episode of the “Busted Open After Dark” podcast, former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer shared his thoughts on Goldberg’s return to WWE television last week on Monday Night RAW in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The appearance set the stage for a highly anticipated World Heavyweight Championship match between Goldberg and current titleholder GUNTHER, scheduled for next month.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Goldberg’s return on RAW in Green Bay: “Straight-up, big pop. Green Bay, Wisconsin got one hell of a- they got a s***load of surprises which I’ll talk about later, but here GUNTHER starts telling his story and is interrupted by Goldberg. Goldberg does his walk; Bill’s in great shape, I believe he’s 58-years-old, leaner, sweating like me in the summer, and basically cuts a promo, tells Gunther that he’s next.”

On his thoughts on Goldberg versus GUNTHER: “I like Bill, I think Bill versus Gunther is a big match, I really do, and if (Gunther) and Bill had a great performance and by great it’s exactly what it should be: impactful, short, sweet, to the point, move on, and as Bully [Ray] likes to say, ‘Take care, brush your hair. I do think it’s a marquee match-up… I’m okay with it because at the end of the day it’s gonna be money.”