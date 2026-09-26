TY Jackson’s next LPW Grand Championship defense puts two unresolved rivalries into the same ring. Love Pro Wrestling has booked Jackson against Marz the Specialist and Michael Richard Blais in a three-way title match at LPW 52: Love’s Shack on September 25.

Jackson retained the championship against Marz at LPW 51 in August, but the promotion’s official results list the finish as a disqualification. That left the challenger without a decisive loss and opened the door for another title opportunity.

Blais brings a separate claim into the match. According to the event description hosted by The Rec Room, he maintains that Jackson has never beaten him. LPW’s official results support the point in their most recent title meeting: Jackson and Blais wrestled to a 60-minute time-limit draw at LPW 50 in July.

The three-way format means Jackson no longer has to be involved in the fall to lose the title. Marz and Blais can also settle their own bids for the Grand Championship directly after the non-finish and the draw that preceded this match.

LPW 52 takes place at The Rec Room South Edmonton. The venue’s listing advertises the three-way as the Grand Championship match and says additional matches will be announced. The promotion’s August results also identify Jackson as its reigning undisputed Grand Champion, while Marz holds the Oil Kings Cup.

Sources: Love Pro Wrestling’s LPW 51 results; its LPW 50 results; The Rec Room’s LPW 52 event listing.