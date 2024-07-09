An update on Tyler Bate.

WWE announced on last night’s Raw that the first-ever United Kingdom Champion sustained an injury on NXT, and was going to be out of action for a while. Bate confirmed the news this morning with a post on social media, where he revealed that he tore his pectoral muscle and recently underwent surgery.

Tore my left pectoral major & tendon off the bone last week at NXT.

Surgery yesterday was successful and all has been put back where it belongs.

I’ll be gone for some time while I recover, try not to miss me too much.

I’m in good spirits and looking forward to seeing you all again soon, lots of love,

The typical timetable for a torn pectoral is 6-9 months. Wrestling Headlines would like to wish Bate a speedy recovery.