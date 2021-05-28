NXT UK superstar Tyler Bate recently spoke to Metro about a variety of different topics, including his thoughts on the one-year anniversary of the #SpeakingOut movement, and more importantly, how he believes the art-form of pro-wrestling will stand the test of time over the big named stars of yesterday. Highlights are below.
How he hopes that the fallout from #SpeakingOut will help lead pro-wrestling to a better place:
I just have a faith, really, and a trust that it will help steer pro wrestling in the direction that it needs to go in.
Says the foundation of wrestling is what will continue on through history:
For me it’s the foundation – the hold for hold pro wrestling, the purer side of it, laid the foundation and set the ground for everything after it to be built on. You can’t build a house on rocky foundations. There is no WWE without the wresting. The wrestling is the one thing that is… as an artform, the wrestling is the one thing that is timeless throughout all of it. The Stone Cold Steve Austins, the Hulk Hogans, the John Cenas – they all come and go, they will always pass, but the pro wrestling is the one thing that stays true constantly. So, it’s an honor for me to be the representative for that.