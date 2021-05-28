NXT UK superstar Tyler Bate recently spoke to Metro about a variety of different topics, including his thoughts on the one-year anniversary of the #SpeakingOut movement, and more importantly, how he believes the art-form of pro-wrestling will stand the test of time over the big named stars of yesterday. Highlights are below.

How he hopes that the fallout from #SpeakingOut will help lead pro-wrestling to a better place:

I just have a faith, really, and a trust that it will help steer pro wrestling in the direction that it needs to go in.

Says the foundation of wrestling is what will continue on through history: