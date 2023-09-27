Butch (fka Pete Dunne) is recruiting an old friend/rival to accompany him at this Saturday’s NXT No Mercy.

The Bruiserweight took to X (Twitter) and revealed that Tyler Bate will be in his corner when he challenges Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup Championship. The former U.K. Champion writes, “I need a second at No Mercy Saturday. @noamdar is gonna have all of meta-four out there so I’ve asked an old mate to watch my back. Someone who knows Noam and Heritage Cup rules pretty well. BSS one night only. Probably.”

I need a second at No Mercy Saturday. @noamdar is gonna have all of meta-four out there so I’ve asked an old mate to watch my back. Someone who knows Noam and Heritage Cup rules pretty well. BSS one night only Probably pic.twitter.com/CBO9NElYzb — Pete ‘BUTCH’ Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) September 27, 2023

No Mercy takes place from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. The updated lineup can be found below.

NXT Championship Match:

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match:

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton

NXT Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match:

The Family (Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) vs. Los Lotharios (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo) vs. OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima w/ SCRYPTS)

NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match

Noam Dar (c) vs. Butch

NXT North American Championship – Special Referee: Dragon Lee

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Trick Williams

Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin

Kelani Jordan vs. Blair Davenport