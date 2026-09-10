Tyler Breeze says his character change altered the outcome WWE had anticipated for him during ESPN’s developmental documentary. On Certified Mark, he recalled Triple H later telling the group that he and Big Cass had been expected to be released.

According to Breeze, their developing characters changed those plans. He described learning about the intended outcome only as the documentary was approaching broadcast.

Recounting his reaction to that explanation, Breeze said “nobody told us this at all.”

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