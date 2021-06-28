Tyler Breeze appeared on SweetzLive’s Twitch channel to discuss his future plans after being released by WWE on Friday due to budget cuts.

“What’s the plan for the channel now? That’s what we’re figuring out,” Breeze said (per Fightful). “We’re ramping back up. I’ll be streaming and we have a lot of stuff to figure out. A lot of stuff is still in the works. I’m setting up my cameo again, I’m just waiting for them to approve it. There’s a lot of stuff in the air that we’re slowly figuring out. You guys will know as I know. We’re firing up ideas for Patreon again. Will I continue my wrestling career? I don’t know, we’ll have to see, I haven’t decided yet.”

Breeze was also asked if he was surprised by his release.