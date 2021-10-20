Former WWE star Tyler Breeze recently appeared on the Into The Danger Zone podcast to discuss his bond with DaParty, which was a gaming group that consisted of himself, Adam Cole, Xavier Woods, and Cesaro. Check out Breeze’s thoughts on the group below.

On the bond the group has:

The fact that we had fun the fact that everybody else enjoyed it and the bond with those three dudes like obviously, me and Creed we’ve had a huge bond since I met him, he was one of my first matches ever in FCW and we were, you know, friends instead of roommates, we’re brothers. Swiss, I’ve actually been very close with for a long time as well. But we definitely grew closer [while] filming this stuff every week. Cole was one of those guys where we were always cool. But, you know, we never really did anything together until that and as soon as we did, we went, ‘Oh, man.’ Now, you know, we stream together and we do whatever. That group is such a well-oiled unit. You could toss us on anything. You could go, ‘Hey, guys, we’re having all four of you interview somebody,’ or ‘Someone’s gonna interview you guys,’ or, ‘You’re gonna play this game, or you’re going to do this video,’ and we go, ‘Cool.’

Talks their schedule of gaming, which sometimes went too late for Cesaro:

Swiss, at the time, was not a night person. He was in bed by like nine o’clock. So we’re recording at like 9 or 10. Yeah, he’s like at that delirious level and whatever. Sometimes, like, if the game’s going long, which some of them were, we’d finish up at, like midnight or 1 AM and we would go to bed, and then that episode would air on Wednesday, and we would go to bed, we’d wake up and it’s like, that day never happened. So, somebody would quote us back what we said from that game, and I go, ‘You said that on Wednesday,’ and I go, ‘Oh, my God!’ We just spit out this stuff, because we’re having fun and people have fun with it, too. Which is, again, why it kind of gravitated and turned into what it turned into. which in reality, it was four dudes who just enjoyed having fun and playing UNO. Then all of a sudden, it got to the point where the company that makes UNO made our own UNO deck.

