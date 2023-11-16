Tyler Breeze was the latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet, where the former NXT tag champion spoke about a number of different topics, including details about his current role with WWE and what advice he would shared for aspiring wrestlers. Highlights from the interview, along with the full video interview, can be found below.

On his role in WWE:

I work for Up Up, Down, Down. So Up, Up, Down, Down, obviously, as you know, WWE’s YouTube channel, strictly for gaming, myself and [Xavier] Woods are on there. We just kind of get into all sorts of stuff. There’s not really like, you can say gaming, but like we just did Up Up Down Down Summer Games, for example. And it was basically just a bunch of people having fun and you know, running around like their kids again. And that’s work. That’s work.

Advice for aspiring wrestlers: