Tyler Breeze, real name Matt Clemente, was interviewed on the latest “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast to talk about his WWE release.

Breeze noted that he’s busy with his wrestling school right now and doesn’t have any plans to go to AEW.

“It depends. I mean there’s a lot happening in wrestling right now. It’s cool and it’s something we tell our students at Flatbacks (the wrestling school he and Shawn Spears owns). We say to the students, ‘Guys, it’s not as far away as you think. The students we are training now have been on AEW Dark and NXT. It’s right there. Right now is a good time in wrestling. But right now, let’s say on AEW, there are a lot of people debuting, and there are a lot of people moving around all over the place. If I go there, I don’t know if it would make a massive impact. Now it’s kind of the norm. People are going over there, and there might be some big names going over there. Nobody knows what is happening, but I don’t think now is the right time for me to go there. At the same time, I have wrestled for 14 years straight. I’m Ok with taking a little bit of a break. My body likes it, and I am getting enough wrestling at the school to keep my body good. I’m not currently taking any bookings. Going out there and getting injured, it doesn’t really appeal to me. If there was a match that was fun, I think I might do it, but I have scratched the wrestling itch, but if it comes back, maybe.”