During his latest interview on the Straight Shootin Podcast former WWE star Tyler Breeze reflected on his 2015 Takeover Brooklyn matchup with Japanese wrestling legend Jushin Thunder Liger, and how he didn’t even meet Liger until the day of the show. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Finn Balor is the one who revealed that he would be working against Jushin Thunder Liger at Takeover Brooklyn I:

“Liger is very different. I was kind of running out of people to work and I went, ‘Who am I working on the next TakeOver?’ Nobody would tell. Finn actually came up and was like, ‘Hey man, you’re working Liger.’ I was like, ‘What? He doesn’t even work for the company. How do you know? Are you kidding?’ He goes, ‘No, Liger trained me and they had me reach out to Liger to see if he would be interested in coming over.’ I went, ‘Oh my God, really? He’s doing it?”

Says WWE didn’t tell him until the day they revealed the match on NXT:

“I knew before anybody else, but they didn’t tell me until like the day of the show. They were like, ‘You’re gonna have a quick enhancement match then Regal is gonna announce who you’re against, we’ll put a graphic on the screen, and it’ll be Liger. I went, ‘Cool.’ It was very last minute. Literally, day of the announcement (is when I found out)”

How they didn’t meet until the day of Takeover:

“I never met him until Brooklyn when I met him in catering. I saw some guy who is not normally there and I went, ‘Hey man. is it me and you tonight?’ He goes, ‘Yes, yes, yes. Please, put the whole match together, I don’t know this style.’ I put the whole match together, I think we ran over the whole thing and that was a tilt-a-whirl. He was awesome. He’s the chillest guy ever.”

