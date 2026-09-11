Breeze, formerly known as Tyler Breeze in WWE, is heading to Maple Leaf Pro’s Sacred Ground with a championship opportunity.

MLP’s announcement confirms that he will challenge for the interim Canadian Championship at the Friday, September 11 event in Ohsweken, Ontario. PWInsider reported that the appearance will mark his MLP debut.

Stu Grayson holds the interim championship. MLP has also announced a unification match between Grayson and Canadian Champion Josh Alexander at Northern Rising on October 3.

Sacred Ground takes place at the Six Nations Sports & Cultural Centre. Doors open at 6 p.m. Eastern, with the first bell at 7 p.m.

The wrestling show is included with paid admission to the fair. MLP’s event poster identifies the location as Six Nations Territory in Ohsweken.

Sources: MLP’s Breeze title-shot announcement; official Sacred Ground event poster; PWInsider’s debut report.