As noted WWE had another round of talent cuts last week, with former NXT tag champion Tyler Breeze being one of the key names released.

Breeze recently spoke about this on a Twitch Stream, where he revealed that he has already had a bunch of other promotions reach out regarding work, as well as his thoughts on potentially starting a podcast. Highlights are below.

Says he has no desire to podcast:

“Start a podcast? No thank you. I feel like everyone has a podcast and I’m honestly not a big podcast guy. There’s only so many podcasts out there that people listen to. My plate is full with what I’m doing. I don’t even know if I have time to do a podcast.”

How he’s had a bunch of promotions reach out:

“I’ve had a bunch of [promotions] reach out, but no hurry. This is the first breather I’ve had in 14 years so I’m going to enjoy it for a little bit.”

