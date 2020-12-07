During his appearance on Feel The Power, Tyler Breeze spoke on the wrestling school that he started with Shawn Spears. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s been fantastic. This is kind of one of those things where almost, even back in the first NXT type days when I was still learning myself. People would kind of ask for help. To me, it was really fun when I was coaching people before I was even a coach. It would be fulfilling to watch somebody ask a question and actually apply it.

Obviously, as you’re doing a full time schedule on the road, there’s no time to open up an actual school, so that was always something for me to open eventually when the time was there. All of a sudden, it kind of came a time where I was kind of falling out of wrestling a little bit. I just kind of lost it where I was like, ‘No, I’m done. I don’t want to do this anymore.’ I went and saw a beginner class of these kids who were just starting and had this spark to them. I thought, ‘Wrestling’s kind of cool.’

I thought this was the perfect time to do it between myself and Dilly [Shawn Spears], so we can manage the schedule. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be able to do it. If it wasn’t for me, I don’t think he would be able to do it. Luckily, I’m also very particular when it comes to wrestling. It’s weird. There’s not so much of a right or a wrong. You have your opinion and it works. There’s an opinion over here and it works.

When it comes to my mentality, I’m very particular on how I like things, and to find somebody with that same kind of like, mindedness, it’s very hard. I don’t want to hire some random person to train people because I’m not there. When it comes to Dilly, he’s literally right there. If something happens, we both look at each other. He thinks like me and it fills in the blanks perfectly. Once we had everything, our building and first class, it was, ‘Lets figure this out.’

We had a couple of people who went to RAW Underground. They were there. They didn’t really work, they were just watching.