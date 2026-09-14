Tyler Breeze discussed the end of his unusual WWE agreement on The Certified Mark Show. Breeze said his deal gave him flexibility, but he is now ready to consider opportunities outside WWE.

“I had a very cool deal. The deal that just ended in August. I was able to do WWE stuff, I was able to do independents, I was able to kind of do third-party stuff, I was able to do all the stuff. It was a one-of-a-kind deal that was never been seen before, and will never be seen again.”

Breeze said the end of that arrangement removes the restrictions he had faced.

“I’m open to AEW. I’m open to Maple Leaf. I’m open to whatever’s out there that isn’t WWE. I’m open to it. I’m not done with wrestling.”

“There was a couple of things that restricted me from wrestling on a TV company, but now I have no restrictions. 100%, I’m open to all of it.”

Source: Tyler Breeze’s Certified Mark Show interview, via Wrestling Inc..