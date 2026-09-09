Tyler Breeze remembers anticipating his main-roster move with anxiety. On Certified Mark, he said he loved working in NXT and doubted that his character would appeal to Vince McMahon.

Breeze recalled doing both NXT and main-roster dates while a full move approached. Although that arrangement benefited him financially, he believed his size and presentation would make the transition difficult.

Recalling his thoughts as the call-up drew closer, Breeze said:

“I’m dreading it. I don’t want it.”

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