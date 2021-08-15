Pro-wrestling star Tyler Breeze was the latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to discuss a number of topics, most notably how he pitched to win the NXT North American championship at Takeover 25 in his match against Velveteen Dream, a request that was denied by Triple H. Check out the story below.

Says he pitched to beat Velveteen Dream to win the North American championship at Takeover 25:

There was one time, I was coming back to work Velveteen Dream at TakeOver and I went to Hunter and I went, ‘I don’t do this, but I feel like this kind of a big deal. Nobody has come back to NXT yet and Velveteen is doing really good. It’s for the North American Title, I feel like the match has build. What do you think about getting two matches out of it? Nobody expects me to win. What if I won the title and at the next TakeOver, we can work again and I’ll drop it back or wherever we’re going to go, but I feel like people would get into it.’

What Triple H told him:

Hunter gave me a big speech of, ‘Not everyone has to win a title.’ He started listing off all these guys and was like, ‘They didn’t need the title to get to the next level, they were superstars. ‘It won’t elevate you anywhere else to win the title.’ I don’t know if thought I was trying to just win a title, I was just trying to get two matches out of this. They had different ideas.

