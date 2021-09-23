Former WWE star Tyler Rust, now known as Taylor Rust, was interviewed this week on the ROH Strong podcast to discuss his time in WWE NXT.

During it, he discussed whether he worked closely with Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

“Very hands on. Shawn and Hunter, Triple H, they are very hands on. I worked with Shawn more so. He was the reason why I started TV right away. He took notice of me when I was there. He looked up my matches online. He pulled me into a meeting in his office and we had a great talk. He told me, ‘Hey man. I looked up your stuff. I don’t know who you are, but I love your work. I love your look, and I think you can be something really big here. I want to use you right away.’ Hearing this from Shawn Michaels, it’s like, ‘Wow, ok.’”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co